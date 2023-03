Traditional art exhibition kicks off in Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning Province

Xinhua) 08:39, March 15, 2023

A visitor takes pictures of calligraphy works displayed during an art exhibition at Shenyang Imperial Palace in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 14, 2023. A traditional art exhibition jointly held by Shenyang Imperial Palace and Xiling Seal Art Society kicked off here Tuesday. Dozens of seals, calligraphy and drawings works are displayed at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A visitor takes pictures of a piece of calligraphy work displayed during an art exhibition at Shenyang Imperial Palace in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 14, 2023. A traditional art exhibition jointly held by Shenyang Imperial Palace and Xiling Seal Art Society kicked off here Tuesday. Dozens of seals, calligraphy and drawings works are displayed at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A visitor looks at exhibits displayed during an art exhibition at Shenyang Imperial Palace in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 14, 2023. A traditional art exhibition jointly held by Shenyang Imperial Palace and Xiling Seal Art Society kicked off here Tuesday. Dozens of seals, calligraphy and drawings works are displayed at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)