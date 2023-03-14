Home>>
Baffling midair rice calligraphy
March 14, 2023
Prepare to be amazed. This is not done with special effects, but is an actual life performance that went viral on Chinese social media. A man flicks a tray of rice into the air, and the grains spell out Chinese words. Watch to the end to see how it's done.
(Compiled by Xiong Yiyang, Video source: Kuaishou)
