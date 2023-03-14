Baffling midair rice calligraphy

(People's Daily App) 15:44, March 14, 2023

Prepare to be amazed. This is not done with special effects, but is an actual life performance that went viral on Chinese social media. A man flicks a tray of rice into the air, and the grains spell out Chinese words. Watch to the end to see how it's done.

(Compiled by Xiong Yiyang, Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)