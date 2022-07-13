The extreme calligraphy of naming ships

(People's Daily App) 14:02, July 13, 2022

Some might assume the names on hulls of ships are printed by machine. In China at least, this could turn out to be wrong. See how this man does it and be amazed.

Chai Nenghai writes names on ships' hulls by hand using a giant pole and brush. He has been making a living doing this extreme calligraphy for about three years.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

