Masterpieces of Chinese Painting and Calligraphy on display in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 13:38, September 08, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2022 shows a Chinese painting of Five Dynasties period (907-960) on display at Hong Kong Palace Museum. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

The special exhibition offers visitors a rare opportunity to appreciate 35 (six paintings mounted as an album) early treasures of Chinese painting and calligraphy from the Palace Museum collection.

