Chinese culture program for young entrepreneurs held in Djibouti
Trainees practise Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.
A Chinese culture program was held here Sunday for young entrepreneurs from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Trainees learn Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.
Trainees learn paper-cutting during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.
A trainee poses for a photo with his calligraphy work during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.
Trainees practise Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.
Trainees learn paper-cutting during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.
