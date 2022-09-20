We Are China

Chinese culture program for young entrepreneurs held in Djibouti

Xinhua) 08:57, September 20, 2022

Trainees practise Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.

A Chinese culture program was held here Sunday for young entrepreneurs from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Trainees learn Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.

Trainees learn paper-cutting during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.

A trainee poses for a photo with his calligraphy work during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.

Trainees practise Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.

Trainees learn paper-cutting during a Chinese culture program in Djibouti City, capital of Djibouti on Sept. 18, 2022.

