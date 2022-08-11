Feature: Chinese-aided teaching building to bolster education in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 17:04, August 11, 2022

KABUL, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- At the center of Kabul University in Afghanistan sits a newly-built teaching building and auditorium, constructed with the help of China.

With a spectacular glass wall, the four-story and modern-style complex, inaugurated last week, is expected to bolster the development of the war-torn country's tottering education sector.

Hailing the construction as an architectural success, Hamid Gholami, a professor with the university's Department of Foreign Language and Literature, said, "this building is unique in comparison with other educational buildings in Afghanistan as it is new and well-equipped."

It can help students to study more energetically, he said.

"The auditorium is unique not only in Kabul but also in the country," said Osama Aziz, the rector of Kabul University, expressing gratitude to China for the construction of the modern facility.

The teaching building has an academic lecture hall and 30 classrooms equipped with projectors, audio and other multimedia teaching equipment. The auditorium can hold more than a thousand people.

"This is the first time I have worked in such a modern building, or even seen such a modern building," said Amanullah, who has participated in the project's construction. "Thanks to the Chinese friends for coming here and donating an expensive building for us."

China also helped build a three-story teaching building in a uniquely Chinese style for the university's Department of Chinese Language and a guesthouse for foreign teachers.

In addition, China has built teaching and administration facilities for Afghanistan's national vocational and technical institute.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, acting minister of higher education of Afghanistan's Taliban-led caretaker government, said he hopes for more educational cooperation with the Asian country.

"We are thankful to China," Haqqani said.

