Thai students experience traditional Chinese culture in Bangkok

Xinhua) 09:02, August 11, 2022

An artist (C) introduces traditional Chinese painting at China Culture Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 9, 2022. Students of Kanlayanee school watched a documentary about Sanxingdui, and experienced traditional Chinese cultural activities at China Culture Center in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

People learn to play guzheng, or Chinese zither, at China Culture Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 9, 2022. Students of Kanlayanee school watched a documentary about Sanxingdui, and experienced traditional Chinese cultural activities at China Culture Center in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

People learn to play pipa, a four-stringed Chinese lute, at China Culture Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 9, 2022. Students of Kanlayanee school watched a documentary about Sanxingdui, and experienced traditional Chinese cultural activities at China Culture Center in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

