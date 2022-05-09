Chinese culture show staged in Ghana university to boost friendly ties

Xinhua) May 8

ACCRA, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana on Sunday staged a Chinese culture show to the Ghanaian audience to promote cultural links between the two peoples.

Some students and staffers of the Confucius Institute put up performances, including sword dance, Sichuan Opera and Chinese songs.

The institute also organized some games such as using Chinese chopsticks to pick up beans. Those who won the games received Chinese knots as rewards.

Chu Beijuan, the Chinese dean of the Confucius Institute, said the event was part of the efforts to deepen the friendly ties between China and Ghana.

"We will include calligraphy, martial arts, and other forms of Chinese culture in our Chinese language courses, because we want more people to understand the Chinese language and culture," she added.

Henry Nii Adjiri Quarcoopome, a student from the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, told Xinhua that learning Chinese has become an imperative for students who seek employment in the labor market after school.

"Gradually, we will be interacting with Chinese people for our construction and other economic activities," Quarcoopome said.

Pascalina Arthur, another student, said the Confucius Institute has been bridging the cultural gap between Ghana and China.

"The friendly attitude of the Chinese language teachers deepens the interest of students in the language and makes them develop a love for the Chinese language," she said.

