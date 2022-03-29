Home>>
Chinese marionette show makes puppet come alive
(People's Daily App) 15:41, March 29, 2022
The Chinese marionette show is a traditional art that involves puppets on strings or wires. Puppets come alive with the artists' masterful skills and experience joy and sorrow from the artists' fingers.
(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Zhu Yingqi)
