Closing ceremony for 2021 Mandarin and Chinese Culture training courses held online

JOHANNESBURG, Dec.5 (People’s Daily Online) -- The closing ceremony of the 2021 Mandarin and Chinese Culture Training Courses of SACETA (South Africa China Economic and Trade Association) and UJCI (University of Johannesburg Confucius Institute) was successfully held online on Dec. 3, 2021.

At the ceremony, Li Xudong, Education Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, congratulated all the students who had completed their studies. Over the past six weeks of study, the students have made amazing progress through their own efforts. He also thanked the teachers of UJCI for their hard work. “I hope you have the chance to visit China, feel China with your own eyes, touch China with your own fingers,” he said.

Prof Ylva Rodny-Gumede, Senior Director of the Division for Internationalization of University of Johannesburg believes that the closing ceremony is of special significance and symbolizes the close friendship between the people of South Africa and China. As cultural exchange is also important for economy and trade, she expressed her hope that in the future, China and South Africa could continue to help each other and make more progress and achievements in this area.

Wang Wenan, Chairman of SACETA, and Chief Representative of the State Grid Corporation of China, expressed his gratitude to UJCI for providing Chinese cultural training to employees of Chinese companies in South Africa. He believes that the six-week learning period is very valuable, and gives employees a first glimpse of Chinese culture, while acknowledging that more time and energy needs to be spent to really get to know it. “I hope that this training can make local employees love their company and become the beginning for them to understand and like China,” he said.

Peng Yi, dean of the University of Johannesburg Confucius Institute, presided over the closing ceremony. The training course lasts for six weeks, and includes a total of 12 courses. In the class, the students not only learned some Mandarin for everyday use, but were also exposed to the characteristics of Chinese culture, such as martial arts, traditional festivals, tea culture, Chinese history and so on. “Through the efforts of all parties, we hope the course will bring more resources and a better future to the students, and also contribute to promoting bilateral friendship and economic and trade cooperation,” she said.

Cao Beibei is the teacher responsible for the Chinese culture and calligraphy course. She was very moved by the talent and enthusiasm shown by the South African students. “They can master the words that I have just taught, and they want to learn new things. After a month on the course, some students can even write a full and interesting self-introduction in pinyin.”

“The course was informative, fun and worthwhile," said Kevin, who works in a Chinese company as financial manager. He said many of his fellow students are very happy to have some knowledge of Chinese.

The training course is mainly for the local employees of member companies in SACETA, and aims to help them improve their vocational skills and better adapt to the work environment. It also provides a platform for Chinese companies to know their employees, so that they can integrate into local communities and achieve common development.

