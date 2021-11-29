Chinese company helps to upgrade water supply of Renosterberg in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 26 (People’s Daily Online)--The Renosterberg Municipality of the Northern Cape Province in South Africa has expressed their gratitude to Chinese company Longyuan Mulilo (short for Longyuan Mulilo De Aar 2 North RF PTY LTD) in recent days for its help and donations in support of the Philipstown Ground Water Supply Project.

The project was the first in three phases focusing on the upgrade of bulk water supply in Philipstown of Renosterberg Municipality.

Both civil and mechanical contractors were appointed by the Renosterberg Municipality and the project commenced with site establishment in September 2020. Upon completion, the total ground water abstraction in Philipstown increased from 6.7 l/sec to 14.3 l/sec, which is approximately 215 percent above the original yield.

The estimated current water demand for Philipstown is 1,130 kl per day. Previously, they could only extract a maximum of about 580 kl per day, which did not meet the locality’s total demand. With all of the five new pumps in operation, the total ground water abstraction amounts to 1,236 kl per day, a level that can fully satisfy Philipstown’s demand.

Another big advantage is that the power consumption from operating these boreholes has been reduced through pumping that utilizes renewable solar energy during the daytime, in this way saving on operational costs.

To facilitate the project, Longyuan Mulilo donated more than 5.6 million Rand (around $350,000 million dollars) to the municipality, with both sides having also discussed the potential for future cooperation in other areas for further improving the local water supply.

