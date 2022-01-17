Chinese man amazes audiences with calligraphy on paper, sand and snow

(People's Daily App) 16:48, January 17, 2022

Zhu Yongfu, a middle-aged man from Xinxiang, Henan Province, stunned his followers with video clips showing him writing calligraphy.

Zhu’s special skills include writing the Chinese character backwards in one stroke and writing on a variety of materials, such as paper, sand and even snow!

Watch the video and receive the blessings from Zhu Yongfu with his magic brush!

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)