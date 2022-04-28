Influencer tours the world wearing traditional Chinese clothes

(People's Daily App) 15:41, April 28, 2022

Her innovative fashion ideas have earned her 12 million followers on China's popular video sharing platform Bilibili.

Influencer Lian Yuxin, better known by the online pseudonym Xiao Doukou'er, is instrumental in an ongoing fashion revival of traditional clothing of China's Han ethnic majority, known as hanfu among Chinese.

Born in 1994 in Fujian Province, Lian has boosted her reputation through hanfu cosplay and by combining elements from different dynasties into her design.

Lian has also modernized the clothing to make it more suitable for daily life.

(Source: The Global People magazine)

