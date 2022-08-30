Home>>
Oil-paper parasol
(People's Daily App) 14:21, August 30, 2022
Hundreds of traditional oil-paper umbrellas form a parasol in Qujing, Yunnan Province.
(Produced by Zou Wanying and Cheng Ming)
