Calligrapher writes 'fu' with single unbroken line
(People's Daily App) 15:44, January 09, 2023
Watch this creative calligrapher from Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, who greets the New Year by writing a "fu" character that contains more than 40 more characters of auspicious words with only one stroke.
