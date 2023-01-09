Calligrapher writes 'fu' with single unbroken line

(People's Daily App) 15:44, January 09, 2023

Watch this creative calligrapher from Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, who greets the New Year by writing a "fu" character that contains more than 40 more characters of auspicious words with only one stroke.

