Visitors flock to Wuhan University to admire cherry blossoms

Ecns.cn) 16:42, March 16, 2023

Visitors flock to Wuhan University to enjoy the cherry blossoms in central China's Hubei Province, March 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Jun)

People can make an online reservation to visit the campus with a limited number of visitors to 15,000 on workdays and 30,000 on weekends.

