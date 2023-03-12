China's national legislature meets to decide new cabinet lineup

March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held the fifth plenary meeting of its first session Sunday morning to decide the new lineup of the State Council, China's cabinet.

NPC deputies will vote to decide vice premiers, state councilors, ministers, governor of the central bank, auditor-general, and secretary-general of the State Council.

They will also vote to approve chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of eight special committees of the 14th NPC at the meeting.

