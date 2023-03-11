Home>>
Zhang Jun nominated candidate for China's top court president
(Xinhua) 11:16, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun was nominated candidate for the president of the Supreme People's Court by the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.
