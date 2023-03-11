Home>>
Li Qiang endorsed as Chinese premier
11:13, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Li Qiang was endorsed as Chinese premier Saturday morning at the ongoing first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the country's national legislature.
