Languages

Archive

Friday, March 10, 2023

Home>>

China's new vice president pledges allegiance to Constitution

(Xinhua) 11:22, March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's newly elected Vice President Han Zheng made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories