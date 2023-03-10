Home>>
China's national legislature adopts election, appointment method
(Xinhua) 09:33, March 10, 2023
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, adopted a method on election and appointment at a plenary meeting of its ongoing annual session on Friday.
