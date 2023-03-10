National legislature to elect Chinese president, other state leaders

Xinhua) 09:06, March 10, 2023

The third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held a plenary meeting of its first session Friday morning to elect state leaders and vote on a plan on reforming State Council institutions.

Staff members distribute ballots at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

