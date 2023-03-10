We Are China

14 vice chairpersons elected for China's 14th NPC Standing Committee

Xinhua) 11:10, March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 14 people were elected vice chairpersons of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, on Friday.

They are Li Hongzhong, Wang Dongming, Xiao Jie, Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Wu Weihua, Tie Ning, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei, Losang Jamcan, and Shohrat Zakir.

Liu Qi was elected secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee.

