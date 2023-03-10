Home>>
Han Zheng elected Chinese vice president
(Xinhua) 11:06, March 10, 2023
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Han Zheng was elected Chinese vice president on Friday at the annual session of the national legislature.
