China's national legislators start to elect Chinese president, other state leaders

Xinhua) 09:46, March 10, 2023

The third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, started to elect state leaders Friday morning.

Lawmakers will elect president and vice president of the People's Republic of China (PRC), chairperson of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, as well as chairperson, vice chairpersons and secretary-general of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

