Friday, March 10, 2023

Zhao Leji elected chairman of China's 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee

(Xinhua) 11:06, March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji was elected chairman of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee on Friday at the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature.

