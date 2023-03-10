Home>>
Zhao Leji elected chairman of China's 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee
(Xinhua) 11:06, March 10, 2023
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji was elected chairman of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee on Friday at the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature.
