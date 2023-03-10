China's new top legislator pledges allegiance to Constitution

Xinhua) 11:16, March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's newly elected chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

