China's new top legislator pledges allegiance to Constitution
(Xinhua) 11:16, March 10, 2023
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's newly elected chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.
