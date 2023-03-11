Home>>
Ying Yong nominated candidate for procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate
(Xinhua) 11:10, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Ying Yong was nominated candidate for procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate by the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature.
