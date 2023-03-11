China's national legislature to vote on new premier

The fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, started a plenary meeting of its first session Saturday morning to decide on the premier, and vice chairpersons and members of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China.

The NPC will also elect director of the National Commission of Supervision, president of the Supreme People's Court, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and members of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Wang Dongming presides over the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Staff members distribute ballots at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Staff members prepare to distribute ballots at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists work during the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

