Zhang Youxia, He Weidong nominated candidates for PRC Central Military Commission vice chairmen

Xinhua) 11:12, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia and He Weidong were nominated as candidates for vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the annual session of the 14th National People's Congress.

They were nominated by Xi Jinping, chairman of the CMC of the PRC.

