Home>>
China's Supreme People's Court president pledges allegiance to Constitution
(Xinhua) 12:53, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun, newly elected president of the Supreme People's Court, made a public pledge of allegiance to China's Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Brief introduction of Zhao Leji -- chairman of 14th NPC Standing Committee
- Zhang Jun nominated candidate for China's top court president
- Liu Jinguo nominated candidate for China's national supervision commission director
- Li Qiang endorsed as Chinese premier
- Zhang Youxia, He Weidong nominated candidates for PRC Central Military Commission vice chairmen
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.