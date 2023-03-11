China's Supreme People's Court president pledges allegiance to Constitution

Xinhua) 12:53, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun, newly elected president of the Supreme People's Court, made a public pledge of allegiance to China's Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.

