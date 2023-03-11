Brief introduction of Zhao Leji -- chairman of 14th NPC Standing Committee

Xinhua) 11:55, March 11, 2023

Zhao Leji is elected chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is a brief introduction of Zhao Leji:

Zhao Leji, male, Han ethnicity, was born in March 1957 and is from Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. He began his first job in September 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in July 1975. He graduated from the Department of Philosophy, Peking University, where he majored in philosophy. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School.

Zhao is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)