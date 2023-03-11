Home>>
Liu Jinguo nominated candidate for China's national supervision commission director
(Xinhua) 11:16, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jinguo was nominated by the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, candidate for director of the National Commission of Supervision.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Li Qiang endorsed as Chinese premier
- Zhang Youxia, He Weidong nominated candidates for PRC Central Military Commission vice chairmen
- Ying Yong nominated candidate for procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate
- Lists of candidates for Chinese premier, other leaders finalized for voting
- China's national legislature to vote on new premier
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.