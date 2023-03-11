Liu Jinguo nominated candidate for China's national supervision commission director

Xinhua) 11:16, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jinguo was nominated by the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, candidate for director of the National Commission of Supervision.

