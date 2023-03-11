Brief introduction of vice chairpersons, secretary-general of 14th NPC Standing Committee

Xinhua) 11:52, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 14 people were elected vice chairpersons of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, on Friday.

They are Li Hongzhong, Wang Dongming, Xiao Jie, Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Wu Weihua, Tie Ning, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei, Losang Jamcan, and Shohrat Zakir.

Liu Qi was elected secretary-general of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

The following is a brief introduction of them:

Li Hongzhong is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Li Hongzhong

Li Hongzhong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in August 1956 and is from Changle, Shandong Province. He began his first job in August 1975 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in December 1976. He graduated from the Department of History, Jilin University where he completed an undergraduate program in history. He holds a professional title of economist.

Li is currently a member of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Wang Dongming is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Wang Dongming

Wang Dongming, male, Han ethnicity, was born in July 1956 and is from Kuandian, Liaoning Province. He began his first job in August 1975 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in June 1975. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School.

Wang is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee, vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee and chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions.

Xiao Jie is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Xiao Jie

Xiao Jie, male, Han ethnicity, was born in June 1957 and is from Kaiyuan, Liaoning Province. He began his first job in March 1976 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in August 1985. He graduated from the Research Institute for Fiscal Science of the Ministry of Finance where he completed an in-service graduate program in public finance. He holds a Doctor of Economics degree and a professional title of economist.

Xiao is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Zheng Jianbang is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Zheng Jianbang

Zheng Jianbang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in January 1957 and is from Shimen, Hunan Province. He is a member of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK). He began his first job in August 1976 and graduated from Northeast Normal University where he completed an undergraduate program in economics.

Zheng is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee and chairman of the RCCK Central Committee.

Ding Zhongli is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Ding Zhongli

Ding Zhongli, male, Han ethnicity, was born in January 1957 and is from Shengzhou, Zhejiang Province. He is a member of the China Democratic League (CDL). He began his first job in August 1988 and graduated from the Institute of Geology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) where he completed a graduate program in paleontology and stratigraphy. He holds a Doctor of Science degree and a professional title of research fellow, and is a CAS academician.

Ding is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee and chairman of the CDL Central Committee.

Hao Mingjin is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Hao Mingjin

Hao Mingjin, male, Han ethnicity, was born in December 1956 and is from Jiaxiang, Shandong Province. He is a member of the China National Democratic Construction Association (CNDCA). He began his first job in December 1971 and graduated from the Law School of China University of Political Science and Law where he completed a graduate program in sciences of procedure law. He holds a Doctor of Law degree and a professional title of professor.

Hao is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee, chairman of the CNDCA Central Committee and president of the Central Institute of Socialism.

Cai Dafeng is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Cai Dafeng

Cai Dafeng, male, Han ethnicity, was born in June 1960 and is from Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. He is a member of the China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD). Cai began his first job in July 1985. He graduated from the Department of Architecture, Tongji University where he completed a graduate program in architecture history and theories. He holds a Doctor of Engineering degree and a professional title of professor.

Cai is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee and chairman of the CAPD Central Committee.

He Wei is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

He Wei

He Wei, male, Han ethnicity, was born in December 1955 and is from Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. He is a member of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party (CPWDP). He began his first job in December 1975. He graduated from Heidelberg University, Germany, where he completed a graduate program in immunology. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree and a professional title of professor.

He is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee and chairman of the CPWDP Central Committee.

Wu Weihua is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Wu Weihua

Wu Weihua, male, Han ethnicity, was born in September 1956 and is from Xiaoyi, Shanxi Province. He is a member of the Jiusan Society. Wu began his first job in December 1974. He graduated from the State University of New Jersey where he completed a graduate program in plant sciences. He holds a Doctor of Science degree and a professional title of professor. He is an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Wu is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee and chairman of the Jiusan Society Central Committee.

Tie Ning is elected vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Tie Ning

Tie Ning, female, Han ethnicity, was born in September 1957 and is from Zhaoxian, Hebei Province. She began her first job in July 1975 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in November 1975. Tie holds a high-school degree and a top-degree professional title in creative writing.

Tie is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee, vice chairperson of the 14th NPC Standing Committee, chairperson of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and chairperson of the China Writers Association.

Peng Qinghua is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Peng Qinghua

Peng Qinghua, male, Han ethnicity, was born in April 1957 and is from Daye, Hubei Province. He began his first job in August 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China in June 1976. He graduated from Sun Yat-sen University where he completed an in-service graduate program in business administration. He holds a Doctor of Management degree and a professional title of research fellow.

Peng is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Zhang Qingwei is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Zhang Qingwei

Zhang Qingwei, male, Han ethnicity, was born in November 1961 and is from Laoting, Hebei Province. He began his first job in August 1982 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in December 1992. He graduated from Northwestern Polytechnical University where he completed a graduate program in aircraft design. He holds a Doctor of Management degree and a professional title of research fellow.

Zhang is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee, vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee, secretary of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial People's Congress.

Losang Jamcan is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Losang Jamcan

Losang Jamcan, male, Tibetan ethnicity, was born in July 1957 and is from Chagyab, Tibet Autonomous Region. He began his first job in February 1976 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in December 1978. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School.

He is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee, deputy secretary of the CPC Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Regional People's Congress.

Shohrat Zakir is elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the ongoing session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

Shohrat Zakir

Shohrat Zakir, male, Uygur ethnicity, was born in August 1953 and is from Yining, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He began his first job in December 1970 and joined the Communist Party of China in June 1985. He received an undergraduate education at the Central Party School and holds an executive MBA degree.

He is currently vice chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Liu Qi

Liu Qi, male, Han ethnicity, was born in September 1957 and is from Yishui, Shandong Province. He began his first job in March 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China in October 1976. He graduated from Xi'an Jiaotong University where he completed an in-service graduate program in applied economics. He holds a Doctor of Economics degree and a professional title of senior engineer.

Liu is currently secretary-general of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)