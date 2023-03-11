Home>>
China's national supervision commission chief pledges allegiance to Constitution
(Xinhua) 15:22, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jinguo, China's newly elected director of the National Commission of Supervision, made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
