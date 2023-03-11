Home>>
New PRC Central Military Commission vice chairmen, members pledge allegiance to Constitution
(Xinhua) 12:53, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Vice chairmen and members of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China (PRC) pledged allegiance to the Constitution on Saturday.
Zhang Youxia and He Weidong were endorsed as the PRC CMC vice chairmen, and Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin as the PRC CMC members at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.
