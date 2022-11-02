Home>>
Miao people hold long-table banquet to celebrate traditional New Year in SW China's Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 09:57, November 02, 2022
|People attend a long-table banquet in Wanda town of Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo/Huang Xiaohai)
People from the Miao ethnic group dressed in ethnic costumes held a long-table banquet to celebrate their traditional New Year together with tourists in Wanda town of Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Oct. 31, 2022.
The Miao people mark the traditional festival by offering sacrifices to their ancestors and by celebrating a bumper harvest.
The Miao's New Year, the most important festival of the Miao people, was included on the list of China's second batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2008.
