Explore picturesque Miao village in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 16:16, August 30, 2022

Aerial photo shows Jidao Miao village, which is located on the bank of the Bala River in Kaili city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Jidao Miao village is an idyllic village more than 20 kilometers from the downtown area of Kaili city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Located in the southeastern part of the city, the village has a history of more than 600 years. Covering an area of 18 square kilometers, it has a population of 1,092 people, 99.8 percent of whom are from the Miao ethnic group.

The Bala River flows across the Jidao Miao village, which is situated on a hillside. The village boasts stilted houses, which are typical wooden buildings of the Miao ethnic group, and some well-preserved ancient buildings. In 2014, the village was included in the list of traditional Chinese villages.

