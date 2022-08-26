Home>>
The pastoral life of a Miao young woman
(People's Daily App) 14:34, August 26, 2022
Hui, a social media influencer from the Miao ethnic group in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, has recorded her simple and comfortable life in a series of videos. Chopping firewood, ploughing, picking vegetables and fishing - every video is idyllic. Let's take a look at traditional daily life in a Miao ethnic village.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
