The pastoral life of a Miao young woman

(People's Daily App) 14:34, August 26, 2022

Hui, a social media influencer from the Miao ethnic group in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, has recorded her simple and comfortable life in a series of videos. Chopping firewood, ploughing, picking vegetables and fishing - every video is idyllic. Let's take a look at traditional daily life in a Miao ethnic village.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)