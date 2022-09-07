Explore beauty of traditional Miao village in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:53, September 07, 2022

Aerial view of Jidao Miao village in Kaili city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Jidao Miao village, about 20 kilometers from the downtown area of Kaili city, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, has a history of 600 years.

Situated on a hillside and with a river running through it, Jidao Miao village is a place where stilted wood buildings, grain barns with a history of several hundred years, ancient streets, and an ancient square for holding drum dance shows, among other ancient buildings and facilities, are still well preserved down to this day. In 2014, the village was included in the list of traditional Chinese villages.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)