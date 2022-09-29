In pics: Students take part in middle school dance competition in China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 14:25, September 29, 2022

Students in costumes of the Miao ethnic group take part in a "Golden Pheasant Dance" competition on the campus of a middle school in Yangwu township, Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Photo/Huang Xiaohai)

More than 1,300 students took part in a "Golden Pheasant Dance" competition on the campus of a middle school in Yangwu township, Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sept. 27, 2022. The competition has enriched the cultural life of the students and enabled them to experience the charm of the "Golden Pheasant Dance," which is an intangible cultural heritage.

Danzhai county has been taking vigorous efforts to introduce intangible cultural heritage in local schools since 2007.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)