Top legislature holds joint inquiry meeting on auditing report

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a speech while attending a joint inquiry into a report on the rectifications of the problems found in the execution of the 2019 central budget and other fiscal matters held by the 24th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Saturday held a joint inquiry into a report on the rectifications of the problems found in the execution of the 2019 central budget and other fiscal matters.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Chen Zhu, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

During the inquiry, six lawmakers asked questions about the use of funds for employment aid and vocational skill training, measures to strengthen the allocation and management of government subsidized housing, and responsibilities for the rectifications of the problems found in auditing, among others.

Officials from central government agencies including the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Audit Office attended the meeting to hear suggestions and answer the questions. They vowed to address the problems raised in the inquiry and found in the auditing in line with the decisions and plans of the central Party leadership and the requirements set out by the NPC supervision.

Addressing the meeting, Li called for efforts to identify the root causes for some of the recurrent problems and solve them at the fundamental level through deepening reform and improving related laws.

He also called for better information publicity of the auditing and improved work methods of the NPC supervision.

The report was submitted for review to the NPC Standing Committee session running from Tuesday to Saturday.