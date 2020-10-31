China eyes more substantial progress in common prosperity

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Achieving more substantial progress in common prosperity for everyone has been included in China's long-range objectives, said a senior official with the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday.

Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference held by the CPC Central Committee.

To promote common prosperity during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, China will roll out various measures to improve the income distribution mechanisms, such as a better mechanism to ensure reasonable salary growth and a strengthened redistribution mechanism, said Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), at the press conference.

The country will also intensify the employment-first policies, expanding job opportunities and enhancing the employment support system for key groups to achieve fuller and higher-quality employment in the next five years, Ning said.

Multi-pronged steps will be taken to increase the income of both urban and rural residents, while the income growth shall be basically kept in step with economic growth, according to Ning.

Between 2016 and 2019, Chinese residents' per capita disposable income rose 6.5 percent year on year on average in real terms, Ning noted. The income gap between urban and rural residents continued to narrow, with an expanding middle-income group, he told reporters.

Speaking of economic growth during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Ning said development is the "foundation and key" of solving all problems in the country, calling for pursuit of the new development philosophy and efforts to fully tap into the economic growth potential.

The NDRC will set corresponding quantitative targets and specific indicators after careful calculations to promote reasonable economic growth and steady improvement of the quality of the economy, said Ning.