Top political advisor stresses cultural advancement in rural vitalization

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, speaks at a special consultative conference on promoting cultural advancement to boost rural vitalization, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday highlighted the role of cultural advancement in implementing the rural vitalization strategy.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks in Beijing while attending a special consultative conference on promoting cultural advancement to boost rural vitalization.

He called for efforts to promote rural culture in line with the new era to continuously improve rural people's sense of fulfillment in terms of culture, thus providing spiritual impetus and creativity for infusing all-round vitality in rural areas.

More than 100 political advisors and experts attended the conference on site or via video link, and nearly 70 political advisors expressed their opinion on the subject via mobile platforms.

They suggested allocating more cultural resources to grassroots levels and rural areas, strengthening ideological and moral education in rural areas, enhancing the protection and inheritance of fine traditional culture, as well as promoting the development of rural cultural industry via the internet.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the conference.

Huang urged publicity and culture departments to work with all sectors of society to meet the new expectations for culture of rural people, and give better play to the deep-seated and fundamental role of culture in realizing the all-round vitalization and sustainable development of rural areas.