China mulls new law to strengthen data security

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Sunday began reviewing a draft law on data security, designed to establish basic systems for the protection and management of data security.

The draft was submitted for its first reading at an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which runs till Tuesday.

The draft law highlights efforts to increase the support capacity of national data security, and effectively respond to risks and challenges of national security in data-related areas.

The draft contains measures to support and promote data security and development, improve the governance of data security, and the level of data exploitation and utilization, as well as facilitate the development of the digital economy.

It also stipulates that the legal rights and interests of citizens and organizations should be safeguarded, and that data resources related to government affairs should be further opened for development and use.