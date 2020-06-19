U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar withdraws from consideration to be Biden's running mate

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced Thursday night that she is withdrawing from consideration to be former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's running mate.

During an interview with MSNBC, Klobuchar, a former Democratic presidential contender, said she has urged Biden to choose a woman of color to be his running mate.

"America must seize on this moment," she said. "I truly believe as I told the vice president that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket."

Klobuchar's decision came amid weeks of demonstrations across the United States in the wake of deaths of African Americans caused by police officers.

Klobuchar, 60, launched her presidential bid in February 2019. On March 2, 2020, the day before Super Tuesday, Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed Biden.

Biden, who has clinched the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has committed to selecting a female running mate.

He will challenge sitting President Donald Trump in the race.