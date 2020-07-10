China to rectify problems in political, legal organs

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a campaign in 2021 regarding its political and legal organs across the country to educate its personnel and rectify existing problems in these units, authorities said.

Demanded by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, this campaign is a new measure to conduct strict governance over the Party and the police, said Chen Yixin, an official with the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee.

According to a decision made by the commission, a pilot campaign will be initiated from July to October this year, covering organs in five provinces.

The education and rectification of all political and legal organs across the country are scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.