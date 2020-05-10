China's anti-graft chief stresses role of disciplinary inspections

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, makes remarks during a conference on national disciplinary inspection work in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official on Saturday stressed giving full play to the role of disciplinary inspections and supervision to promote building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks during a conference on national disciplinary inspection work.

The disciplinary inspections shall focus on pushing forward the implementation of the major policies and plans made by the CPC Central Committee, including the task of coordinating outbreak control and economic and social development, said Zhao.

Zhao stressed deep understanding of the emphasis of the CPC Central Committee and the key interests of the Party and the country, and noted that inspections should always keep up with the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee.

The disciplinary inspections should be carried out, in light of the situation of the epidemic prevention and control, in a solid and orderly manner so as to ensure the completion of all tasks as scheduled, Zhao pointed out.

The inspectors were also urged to resolutely guard against practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism during the inspections.