Former CPC chief of Shaanxi Province stands trial for bribery

TIANJIN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Zhengyong, former chief of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a former senior national legislator, stood trial Monday at the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin Municipality for taking bribes.

Zhao was accused of abusing his powers in former positions he held between 2003 and 2018 in Shaanxi to seek benefits for certain organizations and individuals in project contracting, job promotion or transfer, business operation and other matters.

In return, Zhao accepted money and valuables worth over 717 million yuan (about 101.32 million U.S. dollars), including 291 million yuan he has not received, according to the prosecutors.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence which Zhao and his defense attorneys examined. Both sides have fully expressed their opinions, according to the court.

Zhao pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The trial was attended by legislators, political advisors, press and members of the public. The verdict will be announced on a later date.