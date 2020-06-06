Political advisors pool wisdom on revising administrative reconsideration law

Chinese national political advisors convened a bi-weekly seminar on Friday to discuss revising the administrative reconsideration law.

It is necessary to improve the system of administrative reconsideration for modernizing China's system and capacity for governance, said Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), who presided over the meeting.

Stressing working in detail to offer suggestions on revising related laws, Wang noted that the administrative reconsideration system should play a better role in resolving administrative disputes.

At the meeting, 12 political advisors and representatives from academia put forward their suggestions on the issue. Meanwhile, more than 70 political advisors voiced their opinions through a mobile platform of the CPPCC National Committee.

Noting that the administrative reconsideration law has been implemented for over 20 years, political advisors said the law has accomplished remarkable achievements in resolving administrative disputes, supervising law-based administration, and safeguarding people's legitimate rights and interests.

Political advisors suggested taking advantage of administrative reconsideration, administrative litigation, and public complaints to jointly safeguard equity and justice.

They also called for expanding the scope of administrative reconsideration, promoting online case handling, and exploring the establishment of professional officer teams for administrative reconsideration.

Supervision over the institutions and staff for administrative reconsideration should be strengthened, and professional aid should be offered to people with insufficient administrative reconsideration capability, said the political advisors.