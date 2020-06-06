Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Political advisors pool wisdom on revising administrative reconsideration law

(Xinhua)    10:03, June 06, 2020

Chinese national political advisors convened a bi-weekly seminar on Friday to discuss revising the administrative reconsideration law.

It is necessary to improve the system of administrative reconsideration for modernizing China's system and capacity for governance, said Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), who presided over the meeting.

Stressing working in detail to offer suggestions on revising related laws, Wang noted that the administrative reconsideration system should play a better role in resolving administrative disputes.

At the meeting, 12 political advisors and representatives from academia put forward their suggestions on the issue. Meanwhile, more than 70 political advisors voiced their opinions through a mobile platform of the CPPCC National Committee.

Noting that the administrative reconsideration law has been implemented for over 20 years, political advisors said the law has accomplished remarkable achievements in resolving administrative disputes, supervising law-based administration, and safeguarding people's legitimate rights and interests.

Political advisors suggested taking advantage of administrative reconsideration, administrative litigation, and public complaints to jointly safeguard equity and justice.

They also called for expanding the scope of administrative reconsideration, promoting online case handling, and exploring the establishment of professional officer teams for administrative reconsideration.

Supervision over the institutions and staff for administrative reconsideration should be strengthened, and professional aid should be offered to people with insufficient administrative reconsideration capability, said the political advisors.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York